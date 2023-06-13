Bihar Cabinet Meeting: CM Nitish Kumar approved 12 proposals, also increased the fund of MLAs

Bihar Cabinet Meeting: Bihar cabinet meeting was organized on Tuesday at 4.30 pm. CM Nitish Kumar presided over the meeting. It is being told that a total of 12 proposals have been approved in the meeting. In this, the Chief Minister has approved the increase in the funds received by the MLAs and MLCs every year. Now MLAs and MLCs will be able to recommend schemes up to four crores. Till now, the MLA-MLC in Bihar could recommend schemes up to three crores.

234 crore thirty lakh received for roads

Nitish Kumar has approved Rs 234 crore 30 lakh for the construction of a total of 61 roads in South and North Bihar in the cabinet meeting. CM has also approved the proposal to make Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) 2500 beds. Let us inform that a surgical ward of 400 beds is already being constructed here. Apart from this, a building of 2100 beds will be constructed. For this, Rs 2546 crore 41 lakh has been sanctioned by the state government. Along with the construction of the building, equipment will also be purchased by the state government with this amount. Also, expenses will be incurred on its maintenance.

