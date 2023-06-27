Bihar Cabinet: Now all seized vehicles will be kept in one police station in Patna, Matsya Vikas Bhavan will be constructed

Seized, unclaimed and recovered vehicles in various police stations of Patna district will be kept in Mauja Dujra Diara of Patna Sadar circle only. Arrangement will be made to keep all the vehicles kept in the police stations at one place. The boundary of this place will also be done and along with that the vehicles will be kept in sequence. The cabinet has given its approval to comply with the order of the Patna High Court. Now in Dujra Diara, 18 acres of land has been approved for free transfer of 18 acres of land to the Home Department by the Revenue and Land Reforms Department for keeping the vehicles kept in the police stations.

Assistant engineers will be able to give technical approval for the scheme of 25 lakhs

The cabinet has approved schemes worth 72.32 crores for infrastructure construction work of College of Agricultural Biotechnology, Sabour. In the current financial year 2023-24, approval was given to withdraw and spend five crores. Assistant engineers will now be able to give technical approval for schemes worth 25 lakhs instead of one lakh, while executives will now give technical approval for schemes up to 50 lakhs instead of 3.5 lakhs.

Matsya Vikas Bhavan will be constructed

Under the State Plan, under the Pond Fisheries Development and Renovation, the construction scheme of Fisheries Development Building at a total cost of Rs. Under the horticulture development programmes, approval was given for the implementation of the Mukhyamantri Horticulture Mission Yojana from the state scheme head and approval for the withdrawal and expenditure of 43 crore 59 lakhs in the current financial year.

Nine mineral blocks will be auctioned in Bihar, transaction advisor and auction platform selected

acceptance of two proposals

Two investment proposals were approved by the cabinet. In this approval was given to Messrs Brajendra Kumar Builders Pvt Ltd for setting up a unit of 80 KLPD capacity at Barh, Mokama with private capital investment of Rs 104 crore. The cabinet gave approval for private capital investment and financial incentive clearance to M/s Mash Agro Foods Limited Thakurganj, Kishanganj for setting up an Integrated Bovine Meat Export Plant with a capacity of 50 thousand tonnes per annum at a total cost of 4500 lakhs.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3AztJJgzbzA)