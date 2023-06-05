Bihar: Case filed against four personnel of swimming pool in case of drowning of teenager, allegation of negligence

A state in Eastern India: On June 2, 16-year-old teenager Mo Sarik died due to drowning while taking a bath in the swimming pool located at Sandis Compound in Bhagalpur. It is being told that now a case has been registered in Tilkamanjhi police station after sending a further statement in this matter. After the case was registered, the application for FIR number was sent to Kotwali police station. After assigning the number from Kotwali police station, the copy of the FIR was submitted to the court. In the said case, the police have registered a case on the basis of the statement of Mo Sakil Ansari, a resident of Nathnagar Silatar area, the father of the deceased teenager.

Four personnel were named accused

In the case filed by the deceased’s father Mo Sarik, four swimming pool personnel have been named as accused and it has been said that the death was due to their negligence. The names of Sandeep Kumar, Mukul Kumar, Avinash Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar are included in the nominated personnel. After registering the case, Tilkamanjhi police has intensified the investigation of the case. According to the father of the deceased, if negligence had not been taken, his son could have been saved. The swimming pool personnel did not do their job responsibly.

The work of Aguwani Ghat-Sultanganj bridge is three and a half years behind schedule, then why the contracting agency was not disbanded?

Investigation intensified after registering the case

In the case, the agencies operating the swimming pool and the personnel present there at the time of the incident have been asked to appear before the police and record their statement. In the registered case, Police Station President SI Sushil Raj has made himself an investigator. The police station chief said that after sending a detailed statement in the case from Barari police station, consent was taken from the senior police officers to register the case. After receiving the instructions, the investigation has been started by registering the case under relevant sections.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6WQ_uH1p1Y) t)bhagalpur swimming pool case