Bihar: Case registered against Magistrate and two women constables in Kaimur, seven policemen suspended, know the whole matter

Truck loaded with sand against Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and two women constables of BMP, Anu Kumari and Anita Kumari, posted to stop and investigate overloading of sand at Dungri checkpost located on Mohania-Ara Road (NH 30) in the early morning of June 13 last in Kaimur district. An FIR has been registered in the Kudra police station in connection with the illegal recovery of Rs 20,000 from At the same time, all seven policemen including the ASI posted at the checkpost have been suspended.

The seven policemen who have been suspended include ASI Rupnarayan Rai of Kuchila police station, Havaldar Vijendra Singh of BMP, constables Ajit Kumar, Anita Kumari, Anu Kumari, Pooja Kumari and Kriti Kumari. Along with this, action is being taken to write an FIR on Ravindra Kumar, the block coordinator in-charge of Kudra, posted as a magistrate, as well as to write to the department for suspension from the level of DM.

20 thousand rupees was asked for bribe

In fact, on June 13, a truck carrying sand from Ara reached the Dagri checkpost. Ravindra Kumar was posted there as a magistrate. At the same time, two women constables Annu Kumari and Anita Kumari were deployed as policemen. Magistrate Ravindra Kumar asked the truck driver to pay a bribe of Rs 20,000. Also threatened to confiscate the truck by registering an FIR if the challan of the truck fails after the delay and not leaving the truck for not giving it.

At the behest of the magistrate, women constables had asked for money in the relative’s account

The driver of the truck told the magistrate that he did not have cash. On this, the magistrate asked the owner to deposit the bribe amount in the account through phone pay. On this the driver spoke to the owner of his truck. The truck owner agreed to send the bribe amount to the account through phone pay. Instead of giving the mobile phone number, the magistrate asked the women constables to give the phone number of one of their relatives and ask for money in it. After that it will be divided among themselves. On this, a woman constable gave the number of one of her relatives, on which Rs 18000 was asked and Rs 2000 was taken in cash. After this, the three people divided that amount among themselves. After this, the magistrate and the deployed policemen left the sand-laden truck.

President of Bhojpur District Truck Association had complained

Here, after complaining about the whole incident, President of Bhojpur District Truck Association, Ajay Kumar reached the DM and SP and complained about the release of sand laden trucks after making illegal recovery. On this, the DM and SP ordered an inquiry by DSP Headquarters Saket Kumar. The DSP headquarters, after finding them guilty in the investigation, recommended the suspension of all the policemen posted at the checkpost for negligence, including registering an FIR against the magistrate and two women constables.

Suspension and FIR action

Regarding the incident, the DM told that a complaint of illegal recovery was received from the Truck Association, for which the complaint was sent to SP Kaimur for investigation and action. The investigation which has been done from the level of SP. Magistrate and policemen have all been found guilty in that. Action has been taken to register an FIR against the magistrate and two policemen. Along with this, the department is also being written against the magistrate.

what is sp

SP Lalit Mohan Sharma said that the case of illegal recovery has been found correct in the investigation, on which action has been taken to register an FIR against the magistrate and both the women constables in the Kudra police station. Also, all the policemen posted at that checkpost have been suspended.

