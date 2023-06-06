Bihar: CBI arrested two IRS officers, conducted raids in Patna and Samastipur, know the whole matter

Patna. The CBI has arrested two Deputy Commissioners of the Indian Revenue Service posted at the Customs Department in Mumbai in two separate cases. One of these officers is of Bihar origin and the CBI has searched his residence in Patna and Samastipur. It is alleged that these officers were wrongly exempted from duty by misusing the provisions of Customs with the help of others at different times during their posting at JNCH, Mumbai.

Charged with aiding evasion of duty

Actually, the authorities imported household goods, electronic goods and other items from Gulf countries to Gulf countries on the basis of passports of people living abroad and helped in evasion of duty. In lieu of this, the matter of taking bribe by the officials came to the fore. The CBI had registered a case against them and in the light of that the houses of both these officers have been searched after their arrest.

Big gang busted for importing goods from other countries

In fact, on Tuesday, the CBI has busted a big gang of importing goods from other countries on the basis of passports made in the name of other people. In this case, the CBI has raided Patna, Samastipur including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Khargone in Madhya Pradesh. During the raid, several incriminating documents and articles were recovered from the premises of the accused and their associates.

The accused will be produced in the court

According to the official information given by the CBI, the accused arrested in this case will be presented in the court. The CBI has arrested two then Deputy Commissioners of Customs posted at UB Centre, JNCH, Mumbai (Maharashtra) during the investigation of two separate cases. CBI has registered two separate cases against two then Deputy Commissioners of Customs posted at UB Centre, JNCH, Mumbai and a private person, CHA etc. These people have been charged with working as a syndicate to use passports of various persons living abroad for more than two years and using those passports to import various items in the guise of goods belonging to the passport holders. is the allegation. The arrested Deputy Commissioners are alleged to have conspired with others at different times during their postings at UB Centre, JNCH, Mumbai and misused the provision of transfer of residence under the Customs Act.

Allegations of use of passports of different persons

CBI has also alleged that the said syndicate used the passports of various persons who had stayed abroad for more than 02 years. In order to import various items including household items, electronic items and other unknown items, especially in the Gulf countries, they used to reduce the goods first and hide some other undeclared items along with other declared items. Apart from this, illegal bribes were collected through private persons and the illegal bribes so collected were sent to various accounts and individuals through banking channels and hawala. The said modus operandi was adopted by the accused with the help of Customs officials to allegedly give out of charge the consignments brought by CHA. Also, bribes were allegedly given to public servants through a private person.

