Bihar: CBI court action in Srijan scam case, notice pasted at Amit-Rajni’s house

Action has been taken once again by the CBI court on Friday in the creation scam case in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Notice has been issued to the accused by the court. Under this, notices have been pasted at the houses of absconding accused Amit Kumar and Rajni Priya in Bhagalpur. Action is being taken by the investigating agency in the creation scam case. During this, many people have been arrested during the investigation. In this, people from the employee to the officer class are included. Amit Kumar and Rajni Priya are the son and daughter-in-law of Manorama Devi, the main accused in the Srijan scam.

The warrant was issued in the month of March

In the Srijan scam, a major action was taken by the CBI court in the month of March as well. In the case, former IAS KP Ramaiya, Amit Kumar and Rajni Priya, who were missing for a long time, were declared absconders by the court. Along with this, ordered to open the records and issue permanent warrant. A charge sheet has been filed by the CBI against 27 people including KP Ramaiah in the case. In this, 13 people are lodged in jail. While seven people have been granted bail. Four accused in the case have got interim relief from the Patna High Court. Whereas, three people are absconding.

Was arrested on the involvement of the clerk

Last year, CBI had arrested suspended DRDA clerk Arun Kumar from Bhagalpur. The CBI had found evidence regarding the involvement of clerk Arun Kumar in the DRDA account scam. In such a situation, he was taken into custody. Please tell that the Srijan scam was revealed in the year 2017. Both are absconding since the time the scam was exposed.

