Bihar: Cement businessman’s son gunned down by criminals in Banka, dies while being taken to hospital

Got to see the terror of the fearless criminals of Bihar. It is being told that Bhanu Kumar Singh (30), the only son of retired HM co-cement businessman Amrendra Kumar Singh of Mawandia High School located in Bamdev Bazar of Rajon block of Banka, was shot dead. The criminals shot Bhanu in the back late on Sunday night. In a hurry, the injured was brought to Rajoun CHC. From here the doctors referred him to Mayaganj Hospital in Bhagalpur for better treatment after first aid. Doctors told that the bullet was stuck in his left lung. It is being told that he died on the way while going to Mayaganj hospital. Still the family took him to Mayaganj Hospital. Where the doctor declared him dead.