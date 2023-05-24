Bihar Chief Minister Udyami Yojana: Application for third installment will have to be made till this day, certificate will have to be uploaded

Hajipur. Beneficiaries who have received the amount of the second installment under the government’s very ambitious Mukhyamantri Udyami Yojana to make the youth self-reliant by connecting them with the industry, will have to upload the utility certificate on the online portal of the department to get the amount of the third installment. For this, May 31 has been fixed as the last date. Those who do not upload the utilization certificate on the portal will not get the third installment amount. This information was given by the General Manager of the District Industries Center.

Four lakh rupees were given as the second installment

The General Manager of Vaishali District Industries Center said that in the financial year 2021-22, four lakh rupees were given as the second installment from the Industries Department to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Extremely Backward Classes, Women and Youth under the Chief Minister Entrepreneur Scheme. Using this, the utility certificate, hearing and photo etc. of the second installment amount had to be uploaded on the departmental online portal. But the beneficiaries who have taken the amount of the second installment are not doing so.

Payment of third installment amount to 137 beneficiaries

The General Manager told that the approval of 539 beneficiaries had been received from the department. The first installment amount has been paid to 536 beneficiaries, second to 483 and third installment to 137 beneficiaries. Beneficiaries who have not received the amount of the third installment, they can submit the utilization certificate of the amount of the second installment online portal. But can upload till 31st May. After investigation, the amount of third installment will be recommended.

Bihar: Efforts to crack down on land mutation forgery, mobile number and Aadhaar will be linked to the deposit of ryati land (youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oaBXiH-vxTU)