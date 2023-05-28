Bihar: Children of 6 to 18 years will get accommodation in Subhash Chandra Bose Residential School, search is on

Patna. It has been decided by the Education Department to prepare free boys hostels for needy and economically weak children in seven districts of Bihar. The department is searching for the children living in the boys hostel. So far 50 children have been selected by the department. A total of 200 needy children will be accommodated in two hostels. On behalf of the District Education Office, help has been sought from the Labor Superintendent, District Divyangjan Empowerment Cell and District Child Protection Unit to find the children living in the residential school.

Hostel will be built in these districts

Hostels will be constructed in the name of Subhash Chandra Bose in seven districts of the state. In these, free boys hostels will be prepared in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, Banka and Aurangabad. Of these, a residential school will be inaugurated on July 1 at TK Ghosh Academy, Ashok Rajpath.

will be inaugurated on july 1

There is a plan to open two residential schools in the name of Subhash Chandra Bose in Patna. In this, a residential school will be inaugurated on July 1, 2023 in the TK Ghosh Academy premises. At the same time, preparations are being made to open another residential school in Patna High School. Looking for a place. Both these residential schools will be operated under alternative arrangements for the time being. After the construction of permanent hostel, the children living here will be shifted to the new building.

Children of 6 to 18 years will get the facility of living

Hostel is to be constructed for needy children at a cost of about one crore rupees. Children in the age group of 6 to 18 years will get the facility to stay in the hostel. In each hostel, there will be free arrangements for living, eating and studying for 100 children. District Program Officer Shyam Nandan said that orphans, children living on railway platforms, children freed from child labour, maids working in homes and offices, rickshaw pullers can also enroll children in residential schools. Interested people can contact for enrollment in Education District Education Office, Saidpur.