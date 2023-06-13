Bihar: Clashes, fierce firing and road-blocking between villagers of two villages in a dispute over eating mangoes

Bihar News: In Bihar’s Nawada district, people of two villages clashed fiercely over a dispute over eating mangoes. It is being told that here it became expensive for a child to pick up a mango that fell under a tree. The bullies broke the hands and legs of the child. After this the villagers of two villages clashed with each other. Along with this, they pelted stones and fired heavily. After this the entire area was converted into a police cantonment. This whole matter is related to Matuk village of the district. Here a child of Eknar village picked up a fallen mango from a mango tree and ate it. After this there was a lot of ruckus. People also attacked the police which reached after this clash.

Women accused the bullies of molesting them

The controversy over eating mangoes took a gigantic form. The child was beaten and his arms and legs were broken. After this the villagers tried to help the child. Obscene language was used with the villagers. Houses were ransacked. Women have also accused the bullies of molesting them. Angry villagers of Matuk village attacked the people of Eknar village. Firing and stone pelting were also done in this clash.

Bihar: Two youths killed in bike and scooty collision in Supaul, treatment of injured mother and son continues

People attacked the police

As soon as the information about the incident was received, the police reached the spot. The police tried to convince the people. People pelted stones at the police. Retaliatory action was also taken by the police. The police chased away the villagers of both the villages. At present, the local police is present at the spot. This entire area has been converted into a police cantonment.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

Video: Sunny Deol’s film Yamla Pagla Deewana song recreated in Bhojpuri, ‘Tinku Jia’ new version viral(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m78hMni6uok)