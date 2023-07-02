Bihar: Class X student committed suicide by hanging, father accused bullies of assault, know the whole matter

Bihar News: An 18-year-old class X student committed suicide by hanging himself in Kshatriya Nagar locality of Aurangabad district of Bihar on early Sunday morning. The dead body of the young man was found hanging from the noose in a closed room. The deceased youth has been identified as Vishwajeet Kumar, son of Sanjay Singh, a resident of Satuahi Karma Tole Kusmi Bigha of Jamhor police station area. Presently the whole family was living at the son-in-law’s house in Kshatriya Nagar locality of the city. The father of the deceased Sanjay Singh told that the deceased Vishwajit used to study in class X in the high school of the city. At the same time there was a dispute with some youths of Bijauli and Pethari villages. Considering the student as lonely and weak, he was always beaten up.

Father accused the bullies

On June 18, dozens of people barged into the house and threatened to kill him by pointing a pistol at his forehead. He told that a false case was made against me regarding the quarrel. In the registered FIR, there was an allegation of stealing the bag while driving an auto. Whereas, I do not drive auto. Vishwajeet was always under pressure regarding this false case. He used to be worried about being threatened on the phone continuously. He was always harassed. He was under mental stress for many days. He slept after having dinner on Saturday night. But, did not wake up for a long time on Sunday morning.

Furore among the relatives of the deceased



In the morning when he did not wake up after calling, he broke the door and saw that he was hanging from the noose. Seeing the hanging from the noose, the relatives started crying hugging the dead body. The information of the incident was given to the city police station. The police reached the information and started investigating the matter. After the incident, the police of Nagar police station took the dead body into custody and after completing the process of postmortem, handed over the dead body to the relatives. Here, after the incident, the family members are in bad condition by crying. There is mourning in the same village. In relation to the incident, City Police Station President Satish Bihari Sharan told that as soon as the incident was reported, he reached the spot and started investigating the matter. At present, postmortem was done and the dead body was handed over to the relatives for cremation. In this case the application has not been received by the relatives. Further action will be taken on the basis of the application received.