Bihar: Congress replaced Ajit Sharma with Shakeel Ahmed Khan as the leader of the Legislature Party, know the political journey...

The leader of the Bihar Congress Legislature Party has now become Shakeel Ahmed Khan. Bihar Congress held a special meeting of MLAs and MLCs at Sadakat Ashram in which this decision was taken. The Congress has now removed Bhagalpur MLA Ajit Sharma from the post of Legislature Party leader. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of State President Akhilesh Prasad Singh in which this decision was taken. In this meeting too, a split was visible in the Congress. Out of total 19 MLAs, only 8 MLAs attended the meeting. Ajit Sharma also stayed away from this meeting.

Political journey of Shakeel Ahmed Khan..

Please tell that Shakeel Ahmed Khan is considered one of the veteran and senior leaders of the Congress. Shakeel Ahmed Khan, a resident of Katihar, was also the student union president in JNU. Was an assistant professor in a college of Delhi University. After that he stepped into politics.

State President Dr. at Bihar State Congress Headquarters today. @akhileshPdsingh A special meeting of the MLA and the members of the Legislative Council was called under the chairmanship of Mr. In this meeting, National General Secretary Mr. @shaktisinhgohil Yes, Bihar Congress in-charge Mr. @BHAKTACHARANDAS Yes, Former Union Minister 1/2 pic.twitter.com/B6KsuPjJdn

Contested the Lok Sabha elections as well, got victory in the Vidhansabha.

He also tried his luck by becoming a candidate from Katihar and Araria parliamentary constituencies in Bihar. He got his first success in 2015 and became the MLA from Kadwa assembly of Katihar. He defeated the BJP in a direct contest.

Has also been the National Secretary of Congress

Shakeel Ahmed Khan has also been the National Secretary of the Congress. He was also nominated as the Chairman of the Bihar Legislative Assembly Minority Welfare Committee. He was nominated for the financial year 2022-23 of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. At the same time, Ajit Sharma has now been removed from the post of Congress Legislature Party leader. He remained in this post for a long time. The party has now entrusted this responsibility to Shakeel Ahmed Khan.

Created by deleting Ajit Sharma

Please tell that Bhagalpur MLA Ajit Sharma has been on this post for a long time. Ajit Sharma belongs to Bhumihar caste. State President Akhilesh Prasad Singh also comes from this caste. Recently, when the district heads were selected, the Congress gave more opportunities to the upper castes. Now the Muslim leader has been made the leader of the Legislature Party by the Congress.

