Bihar: Consignment of liquor recovered from ambulance of Sadar Hospital in Buxar, driver going to deliver arrested

In Bihar, once again the case of making ambulance a medium of liquor smuggling has come to the fore. Liquor smugglers have tried many methods for smuggling and supply after liquor ban in Bihar. Somewhere inside the coffin, somewhere liquor is being supplied through an ambulance. In Buxar too, a case of liquor smuggling through an ambulance has come to the fore. When the consignment of liquor was caught in an ambulance in Brahmapur, the driver was arrested. 3 boxes of liquor have been seized.

Consignment of liquor recovered in ambulance.

On Tuesday, an ambulance was caught in Buxar in which liquor consignment was recovered. Police arrested the ambulance driver with 3 cases of liquor and sent him to jail and seized the ambulance. Such information has come to light that the seized ambulance was given to Sadar Hospital Buxar by the State Health Society.

Smuggling from Sadar Hospital’s ambulance

The ambulance given in Sadar Hospital was being used for smuggling liquor. When the police got such information, they reached the spot and searched the ambulance. The information was found to be correct and 3 boxes of liquor were seized in the ambulance. After which the driver was taken into custody by the police.

Confession of an ambulance driver.

Jaso, the ambulance driver carrying liquor, is said to be Pintu Kumar, son of Buxar resident Ram Vilas Ojha. He told that he is the driver of 102 number ambulance, which he has been driving for about 4 years. He told that after coming to Chaugai block, he had given 11 boxes of liquor to some Bittu Kumar. The remaining 3 boxes of liquor were in his ambulance and the police caught him.

The police station chief said..

The police station chief said that on the basis of secret information, the ambulance was investigated, in which the driver is being detained and questioned. 3 boxes of liquor have been recovered. Appropriate action will be taken after enquiry. Let us tell you that earlier in Aurangabad and Nalanda also liquor consignment was seized in an ambulance.