Bihar: Courier company was delivering liquor in Muzaffarpur, excise department caught large consignment with scanner machine

The godown and office of a courier company located at Zilla Parishad Market of Station Road in Muzaffarpur, Bihar was raided late on Thursday night. About 40 cartons of foreign liquor have been recovered in the raid conducted under the leadership of Excise Superintendent Sanjay Kumar Rai and Inspector Abhinav Kumar. During this, three godowns and one office have been sealed in the presence of SDO East cum DCLR East Vineet Kumar. As soon as the raid was heard, the operator of the courier company fled from the spot. The excise department team has detained two workers Amit Kumar of Amgola and Brijendra Kumar of Riga in Sitamarhi district from the spot.

Be aware that the godown from which liquor has been recovered. There is a shop around it for all the items needed by the police personnel. Dozens of policemen used to come here everyday for shopping. But, he did not even get a clue about the supply of liquor from the courier company’s office. It is being told that a large consignment of liquor was sent from one place to another through the company. The police came to know about this through a secret source. After this this big action has been taken.

Police can confiscate the entire property by saying ‘listen listen listen..’ know what is the law of attachment seizure

Product Superintendent Sanjay Kumar Rai said that information is being collected about whose name the Godown allotment was in the Zilla Parishad market. In the investigation so far, it has been found that liquor business was being done in the R of the courier company for a long time. There are four-five partners in it. The consignment of liquor was being ordered from the Railways through courier. It was then being delivered to the liquor smuggler at his given address. This is a long-wide syndicate. All the mafias involved in this business are being identified. He will be arrested after registering a named charge against him. It may be informed that earlier the team of excise department had recovered foreign liquor sent by hiding in the packing of Flipkart in a courier company in Gobarsahi. Along with this, two businessmen of Begusarai who reached Samastipur to receive the delivery of liquor were arrested.