Bihar Crime: Two thieves posing as electricians in Patna stole jewelry worth lakhs in broad daylight

Thieves broke into the house in broad daylight in house number two behind Krishna Apartment located on East Boring Road in SK Puri police station area and carried out the theft of lakhs. Both the thieves entered the house posing as electricians. After this, the victim informed the police about this incident of theft. The police is busy investigating the matter.

Executed the incident in two hours

Thieves have stolen jewelery worth lakhs of rupees by entering the house of shopkeeper Saurabh Kumar Dev. Both the thieves came disguised as electricians and within just two hours broke the lock of the almirah of the house and ran away with all the jewelery kept in it. Saurabh Kumar Dev has lodged an FIR in the police station regarding the incident.

day time theft

According to the information received, this incident happened during the day time. Saurabh told the police that he had gone to the market with his family around two o’clock. After coming back, he opened his grocery shop in front of the house and started running the shop. Meanwhile, two youths came and entered his house pretending to be electricians. The staff allowed both the electricians to go into the house. After a few hours both left.

Jewelery worth Rs 3 to 4 lakh stolen

After this, when Saurabh reached home with his family at night, he saw that the door of the house was open and the lock of the cupboard was broken and all the jewelery kept in it had been stolen. According to the information received, the thieves took away jewelery worth Rs 3 to 4 lakh with them.

