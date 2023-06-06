Bihar: Criminals taunt pistol on the temple, pressed the trigger closely, absconded if the bullet did not fire, businessman narrowly escaped

Aurangabad: On Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 pm, the armed criminals who arrived riding a bike pressed the trigger by sticking a pistol in the temple of prominent Galla businessman Shyam Bihari Prasad, but when the bullet did not fire, the criminals fled. Due to this the businessman was saved. The incident is of Maharajganj market adjacent to the border of Bihar and Jharkhand. There is an atmosphere of panic in the area since the incident. The businessman told that he was sitting at his shop as usual, when a bike without number stopped in front of the shop. Two people kept sitting on the bike, while one criminal entered the shop and without saying anything took out the pistol and put it on the temple.

The reason behind the incident is not yet known

The criminal pressed the trigger of the pistol twice by touching his forehead, but the bullet did not fire. Although, for what reasons the criminals wanted to kill the businessman, no clear information has been received, but after the incident, various discussions are taking place among the people. Some people are looking at the above incident by linking it with going to collect extortion.

Bihar: Father’s dead body found on tenth day of daughter’s death in Gaya, daughter died 10 days ago

Police arrived after four hours

Immediately after the incident, this information was given to the police, but the police of Kutumba police station reached the spot after four hours, due to which there is anger among the businessmen. Alleging negligence on the part of the police, the businessmen have drawn the attention of senior officers and demanded to provide security. Businessmen say that the said area is completely adjacent to the Jharkhand border. Because of this, criminals enter Jharkhand after carrying out the incident. Even before this, many incidents have happened in the border area, yet the police did not become alert. In this regard, SHO Balwant Singh said that efforts are being made to identify the criminals on the basis of CCTV footage. He told that what was the purpose of the murder, and which people are involved in it, it is being ascertained. Soon the criminals will be in the custody of the police.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ym0ARmG5mzw) t)police