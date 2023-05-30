Bihar: Criminals wreak havoc in Muzaffarpur, stabbed in the head for 20 thousand, know what is the whole matter

Muzaffarpur: Miscreants looted Rs 20,000 cash and mobile from the driver Ravi Kumar Singh, who was sleeping in a truck in the gas agency premises located in Bhagwatipur of Ahiyapur police station area. On protesting, the miscreants stabbed him on the head with a knife. In this he was seriously injured. He fainted after profuse bleeding from his head. Meanwhile, the other driver sleeping behind in the truck woke up. He informed the agency owner. Then, Dial 112 team reached the spot and admitted the injured driver to SKMCH for treatment. He is a resident of Badheila in Rohtas district. On Monday, after being discharged from the hospital, he made a written complaint regarding the incident at the Ahiyapur police station.

Knife in one hand, pistol in the other

In the complaint given to the police, the driver Ravi Kumar Singh has told that he had reached Bhagwatipur by taking a gas agency truck from Arrah at seven o’clock on Sunday evening. After having dinner, they slept in the truck outside the agency. Late in the night at around two o’clock two men entered inside the car and started withdrawing mobile and cash 20 thousand rupees from the pocket. During this his eyes opened. He tried to catch both the miscreants. One had a knife in his hand and the other had a pistol. Meanwhile, a miscreant attacked him with a knife. The miscreants ran away after looting money and mobile. City DSP Raghav Dayal told that information about the incident has been received. The case is being investigated.

Litchi businessman was attacked with a brick and snatched 12 thousand

On the other hand, the miscreant snatched Rs 12,000 by attacking a litchi businessman Chhotu Kumar with a brick on his head on Sunday night. The incident took place near Malgodam Chowk of Imlichatti. The injured youth has been treated at Sadar Hospital. He has 12 stitches on his head. On Monday, he has made a written complaint in the city police station. Chhotu Kumar has told that he is a resident of Dadar New Police Line Chowk. Presently he sells Litchi in Station Road. Was returning from his home on Sunday night after taking food. Meanwhile, a miscreant blocked his way. He was hit on the head with a brick. He became nervous after bleeding from the head. In the meantime, the miscreant took out of his pocket Rs 12,000 litchi which he had sold. Chhotu says that he recognizes the scumbag by his appearance, but does not know the name. City SHO Shriram Singh told that written complaint has been received, investigation is being done.

