Bihar: Criminals wreak havoc in Samastipur, shot CSP operator and looted five lakhs.

On Monday, criminals shot the CSP operator and looted five lakh rupees near Dangraha bridge located on Chakmehsi-Kanojar road under Kalyanpur Chakmehsi police station area of ​​Samastipur district of Bihar. After executing the incident, all the criminals fled from the spot. Both the injured CSP operators were admitted to PHC in critical condition. After initial treatment from there, both have been referred to Darbhanga.

The condition of one of the injured is said to be critical. The injured CSP operator has been identified as Sanjit Kumar Rai (44), son of Ramsevak Rai, resident of Parana village of Chakmehsi police station area, and Ranjit Rai, resident of Kanaujar village. According to eyewitnesses, Ranjit was shot in the leg. Gambhir Sanjit has four bullets in his stomach. On the information of the incident, the police is engaged in the investigation.

Information has been received that Sanjit Kumar Rai operates CSP at Parna Chowk. He was returning home by bike along with his partner Ranjit after withdrawing five lakh rupees from the State Bank branch located in Kalyanpur at around 2 o’clock. It is being told that as soon as both the CSP operators reached near Dangraha bridge, half a dozen armed criminals riding on three bikes surrounded them from all sides. Showing fear of weapons, he tried to rob the bank of the withdrawn amount. Sanjeet opposed this. On this, a criminal opened fire. In this, four bullets got stuck in Sanjit’s stomach. Due to this he fell on the ground. Meanwhile, making noise, his accomplice Ranjit started trying to run away from the spot. The criminal shot him too. The bullet entered his leg. Due to this he could not manage to escape.

Meanwhile, the criminals snatched the bag full of money released from the bank and fled from the spot waving their arms. Hearing the sound of firing, the people around reached the spot. After giving information about the incident to the police, the injured were sent to Kalyanpur PHC. Sensing the seriousness of the situation, the doctor has referred both of them to DMCH. It is being told that both the injured have been admitted for treatment in a private clinic in Darbhanga. Sanjit’s condition is said to be critical. The police is refraining from telling anything in this matter. Only after the statement of the injured comes, the complete information about the amount will also come to the fore. Chakmehsi Police Station President Chandrakishore Tudu told that the incident has happened. Efforts are being made to identify the criminals. Soon they will be identified and arrested.