Bihar: Cylinder fire while cooking in Bagaha, 60 houses burnt to ashes, loss of lakhs

There has been a massive fire incident in Devipur Yogi Tola village of Khothwa Panchayat in Bagaha, Bihar. About 60 houses were burnt to ashes in this. There, 4 goats were burnt to death. In this incident, property worth lakhs including people’s money, land documents, receipts, bank passbooks are estimated to be burnt. After the incident, the fire was somehow controlled by the fire brigade of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar after reaching the spot. It is being told that while cooking food in a house at 3 o’clock on Sunday evening, a gas cylinder caught fire, which spread quickly.

The fire brigade of Bihar-UP got control together

According to the information received, a gas cylinder caught fire at Ram Kishun Sah’s house and soon his neighbor Vidya Yadav’s house also caught fire. Then, in no time, about 60 houses including Janaklal Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Gorkhalal Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Kedar Yadav, Ghurli Devi, Rajesh Paswan, Ravindra Paswan, Suresh God, Sitan Chaudhary, Pappu Sah were burnt to ashes. On the information of the same villagers, the fire brigade of Dhanha, Piprasi, Bhitha and UP somehow managed to control the fire by reaching the spot. In the incident of this fire, grains, jewelry, clothes, furniture, papers etc. including cash worth lakhs of rupees have been burnt to ashes. Whereas, 4 goats of Mohit Yadav were burnt to ashes.

The people of Devipur Yogi Tola village came under the open sky

Yogi Tola of Khothwa Panchayat got burnt due to a fierce fire in this terrible heat and scorching sun. Those 60 families have come under the sky. Due to which his family has become distressed and devastated and his house and all his belongings have been burnt to ashes. After this incident there was chaos in the whole village. People were seen running here and there. People of many children have also saved their lives in this fire. There is no news of any casualty till the news is written.

Victims will get government help: CO

Zonal Officer Gaurav Prakash, who reached the spot, told that about 60 houses were burnt in this fierce fire. Whose list is being prepared by the employee. Government facilities provided by the government will be given.

