Bihar: Dead body of a teenager found in the middle of the road in Shivhar, relatives accused of killing him by crushing him with a tractor

Bihar News: The body of a teenager has been found on the road in Sheohar district of Bihar. The incident took place near Mathurapur market on Sunday morning. Here the dead body of the teenager has been found on the road. The family alleges that the teenager was crushed to death by a tractor. Relatives say that the murder incident was thrown on the NH to make it look like a road accident. There itself. As soon as this incident came to the fore, there was a stir in the area. A crowd of villagers along with the relatives of the deceased gathered at the spot.

Angry people blocked the road

The deceased has been identified as Niranjan Kumar alias Kullu, son of Kaushal Pandey, a resident of Mathurapur. Angry people blocked the NH near Mathurapur due to this incident. Also created a lot of ruckus. After the information, the police of many police stations reached the spot. The police tried to pacify the angry people. Please tell that the police has started investigating the matter. Police has informed that the matter is being investigated.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

It is being told about this incident that the deceased Kishore Kullu used to do the work related to the tractor of a person from the village itself. It is being told that the tractor owner had called him and taken him away on Saturday night. After this, the body of the teenager has been recovered in the morning. The relatives of the deceased have alleged murder. Along with this, there was a lot of ruckus about this incident. At present, the local police is investigating the matter. The incident will be revealed only after the investigation.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

