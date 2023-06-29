Bihar: Dead body of minor girl found hanging in neighbor’s house, father made big allegation

Sensation spread after the dead body of a minor girl was found in Mahchhi Sugar village under Gopalpur police station in Narkatiaganj, Bihar. It is being told that the dead body of the girl was found hanging from the noose at the neighbor’s house. The deceased girl has been identified as 16-year-old Nandani Kumari. Nandni used to study in class VIII. After getting information about the incident, people informed the police about it. The police reached the spot and took the dead body into custody. After this, sent to Government Medical Hospital Bettiah for postmortem. However, information about the cause of death cannot be found yet.

Father accused of murder

Bikau Mahato, father of deceased Nandni, said that his daughter was not in any kind of trouble. Therefore no question of suicide arises. He is accused of killing his daughter. Police told that prima facie this incident seems to have happened late at night. He told that the girl’s body was found hanging from the fan in the house of Upendra Mahato of the village. How the girl reached her neighbor’s house is being investigated. There he himself was hanged for suicide or he was murdered. Police will take further action on the basis of the application given by the family members. However, the family members of Upendra Mahato are absconding since the incident.

Amit Shah in Bihar: Before the arrival of Amit Shah, JDU asked 12 questions, ‘When will two crore youth get employment every year?’

Crowd of villagers gathered at the spot

The news of the incident spread in the whole village. After this, a large number of villagers reached the spot. However, in the meantime the entire family of Upendra Mahato fled. In the case, Police Station President Rajroop Rai told that the villagers informed that the dead body of a girl was found at her neighbor’s house. After this we reached the spot with the team, Bikau Mahato, the father of the deceased, told the case of the murder of the daughter. The application has not been given on behalf of the family. The cause of the girl’s death will be known after the post mortem report comes.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7zdlhNNgqI)