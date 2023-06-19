Bihar: Dead body of missing child found in Siwan for three days, criminals killed and hanged the body in his own house

Sensation spread in the entire village and surrounding area after the dead body of a child missing for three days was found in a closed room of his own old house in Padauli Pandey Tola village of Lakdanbiganj OP area in Bihar’s Siwan. Police recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. The deceased was Chhotu Kumar (13), son of Bholu Pandey of the village. He was missing from home since June 15. Along with giving information to the OP police by the family members, help was also sought from the people by putting his picture and his missing case on social sites. On Sunday morning, people reported that foul smell was coming from a closed room of the old house. The family reached there with the key and opened the lock. As soon as the door was opened, the ground slipped under the feet of the people present. Seeing Chhotu’s dead body hanging from the noose with the help of a rope, the family members were infuriated.

the room was locked from outside

The room from where the dead body was recovered was locked from outside. Now the question arises that if Chhotu committed suicide then who closed the lock of the room. People gathered in such a situation were apprehensive that Chhotu’s murder was planned and an unsuccessful attempt was made to make it look like a suicide. Chhotu’s family lives in the new house next door, while the body was recovered from its abandoned hallway. People were also discussing that the perpetrators of the incident must have executed the incident by getting another key made. In such a situation, the involvement of any of our own cannot be ruled out. At present, the whole matter now rests on the investigation of the police. OP police believe that many things will come out from the post mortem report.

After all, you killed my son, father has memorized

After seeing Chhotu’s dead body, his father kept repeating the same thing that after all you killed my son. Now people want to know who you are in father’s rut ​​and what was the enmity between Chhotu and the family. At the moment everything is hidden in the pit of the future. People’s eyes are now focused only on the FIR lodged by the father of the deceased. The people of the village want to know as soon as possible that who killed Chhotu, the darling of the house and the people around him, and why.

