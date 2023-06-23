Bihar: Dead body of teenager found missing from Tilak ceremony in Araria, miscreants chopped off hands and feet and uprooted hair

During the Tilak ceremony in Araria, the missing child was killed and his body was thrown into the bush. When the body of the child was recovered on Thursday, people were stunned. The dead body was recovered in a mutilated condition. The deceased has been identified as 12-year-old Rahul Kumar, a resident of Kaluha Baijnathpur ward number 02 Pipra of Jogbani police station area. He was missing since June 17. The miscreants beat him so mercilessly that both hands above the paws and both feet below the ankles were chopped off and the hair on the head was uprooted. Police sent the dead body for postmortem and have started investigation in the murder case.

mutilated body recovered

A mutilated body was found in the bush of Bareva Ward No. 07 of Majhua Panchayat. The dead body has been identified as that of Rahul Kumar, 12-year-old son of Dinesh Mandal, resident of Pipra, Kaluha Baijnathpur Ward No. 02 of Jogbani police station area. The father told that he had gone to Bareva village to participate in the Tilak ceremony with his son. The son was missing from there since June 17.

dog squad was called

Let us tell you that on the sixth day after Rahul’s disappearance, there was a sensation on the news of the body being found. On information, the police team reached the spot and sent the recovered body for postmortem. However, after the police reached the spot, a large crowd of people demanded the police to call a team of dog squad to investigate the murder of the missing boy. After this, the police called the dog squad team from SSB 56th Battalion Bathnaha.

Big day robbery in Bihar, 24 lakh looted from CSP operator at gun point in Araria

Missing case was registered

The people who had gathered to see Rahul Kumar’s dead body could not hold back their tears. It is said that the hands above both the paws of the recovered body and both the feet below the ankle were found cut. Even the hair of the head was uprooted. Rahul went missing on the night of June 17 during a Tilak ceremony from Bareva ward number 07 of Majhua Panchayat. Regarding the matter, on June 19, Rahul’s father lodged a missing case in Adarsh ​​police station Farbisganj. While the police was investigating the matter, the body of the child was found in the bush on Thursday morning.

There was chaos due to the death of the only son.

It was told by the father of the deceased that his son Rahul was with him till 11 o’clock in the Tilak ceremony. He started talking to the relative who had come in the program. When he reached Mishri Lal Mandal’s house, he searched for his son Rahul there but he could not be found there. Even after a lot of research, his son was not found. There is hue and cry among the family members. The deceased child was the only brother among two sisters. The police is investigating the case.