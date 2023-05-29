Bihar DElEd: Bihar DElEd entrance exam admit card released, download from here, know when the exam will be held

Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card: Bihar School Examination Board has released the admit card for the entrance examination 2023 for Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course on Monday. Admit Card Committee Website Or You can download by visiting.

Exam will be held from June 5 to 15

The examination for admission to 30,700 seats in 307 DLED colleges of the state will be held from June 5 to 15. The examination will be conducted in two shifts at examination centers located in various district headquarters of the state. The exam will be computer based. User ID and Password to the candidate, which will be allotted to all the candidates 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination at the examination center. The computer will be turned on with this password and will be able to take the exam.

It is prohibited to go to the bar wearing shoes and socks.

Coming to the DLED exam center wearing shoes and socks for the first time will be prohibited. In the examination, the candidates will have to enter the center half an hour before. After this there will be no entry inside the center. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Admission for this will start from 8:30. The main gate of the center will be closed at 9:30 am. Whereas, the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Admission for this will start from 1:30 pm. Candidates will have to enter by 2:30 pm. After this admission will not be given.

Banned on applying henna, nail polish

It is strictly prohibited for the candidates to appear for the examination by applying henna, ink, colour, nail polish etc. on their fingers, so that there is no difficulty in registering biometric attendance. Candidates are required to bring face mask, personal hand sanitizer, ball point pen and exam related documents with them. The hands of the candidate will be sanitized at the registration desk. All activities of candidates and examination will be recorded in CCTV camera.

Helpline Number: The committee has said that if there is any kind of difficulty, the concerned candidates can get the solution to the problem on phone number 6352601288, 6352602387.