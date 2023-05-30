Bihar: Delhi-like incident in Sitamarhi, a girl was stabbed with a knife for refusing to marry

A heart-wrenching incident has happened in Sitamarhi, Bihar. It is being told that a young man from Bathnaha police station area pressurized a girl from the village to get married. When the girl refused, the boy adopted the girl with a knife and seriously injured her. There was an uproar after the incident. The relatives, with the help of the villagers, hastily admitted the injured girl to a private hospital in Sitamarhi. The girl’s condition is said to be critical. There is a lot of resentment in the village since the incident. However, the accused youth is still absconding.

Ramesh Sah, a young man accused of stabbing a girl with a sharp knife, is absconding with his family members. Police is raiding possible hideouts to arrest the accused. According to the information given to the police by the family members, a love affair was going on with the accused and the girl. When the family members came to know, both were separated from each other by doing Panchayati at the village level. After this, the young man had made the video of the girl viral six months ago. After this, the relatives had given an application regarding the matter in the local police station, but the matter was resolved at the local level by Panchayati.

Under the pressure of the panchayat, the girlfriend had completely broken the relationship with the lover. On Monday, Chandan went to pressurize the girl for marriage. During this both of them had a lot of debate. Then when the girl refused, the accused attacked the girl with a sharp knife. Police Station President Ashok Kumar Singh told that raids are being conducted to arrest the accused youth. The accused youth has absconded with his family members. The condition of the girl remains worrying. Police is investigating the matter seriously. Some people of the village have also been questioned about the accused.