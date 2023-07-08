Bihar: Demonstration of teachers for the demand of unconditional state employee status on 11th, meeting will be held in Patna today

Demonstration will be held for the demand of giving unconditional state employee status to the employed teachers posted in schools from primary to higher secondary of Bihar. On July 11, Bihar Shikshak Sangharsh Morcha will stage a sit-in demonstration in front of the Bihar Vidhansabha at Gardnibagh. On the other hand, on July 12, a memorandum will be submitted at the residence of all the MLAs and a request will be made to place their demands in the House. The administrative permission has also been received for the Morcha to stage a dharna. According to the Morcha, teachers from every corner of Bihar will reach Patna on that day and demand the government to give them the status of state workers without any conditions.

Today there will be a meeting in Patna regarding preparations

On the other hand, there will be a meeting of state office bearers of the Morcha in Patna on Sunday to review the ongoing preparations for the success of the programme. Among the leaders of the Morcha, State President of TET-STET Passed Employed Teachers Association Gopgut Markandeya Pathak, Vice President Mukesh Kumar Raj, State General Secretary of TET Elementary Teachers Association Alok Ranjan, State President of Graduate Grade Trained Teachers Association Pintu Kumar Singh,

State General Secretary of State Level Post Graduate Plus Two Teachers Association Dr. Kritanjay Chaudhary, State General Secretary of Bihar Higher Secondary Teachers Association Shiv Vilas, Praveen Kumar of Bihar State Teachers Federation, Ram Awadh Singh of Bihar State Teachers Federation Kaimur, State President of TET Teachers Association Democratic Subhash Chandra Vasu, State Spokesperson of TET Teachers Association Origin Manjita Rani Jha, State Social Media Incharge Umesh Yadav, Coordinator of TET Teachers Association Loktantrik Ranjan Kumar Gupta, General Secretary Rajesh Kumar, General Secretary of Patna Ajit Kumar,

Abhay Kumar, State Member of TET STET Passed Employed Teachers Association, TSS State President Nitesh Singh, Respected President of Primary Teachers Association Gop Group Pradeep Rai, Primary Teachers Association Gop Group Original President Bachchu Kumar, State Secretary of Bihar State Non-Gazetted Teachers Association Manoj Kumar appealed to all the teachers of Bihar to make the movement successful by taking leave. This information was given by Ashwini Pandey, State Spokesperson of TET STET Passed Planned Teachers Association (Gopgut) and leader of Sangharsh Morcha.