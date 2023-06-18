Bihar: Deputy Sarpanch’s husband was called for Panchayati in Begusarai at night, the criminal escaped after being shot in the back

Deputy Sarpanch’s husband has been shot in Begusarai, Bihar. This is the whole matter of Sahebpur Kamal police station area where this incident happened in West Toll Ward No.8. Upsarpanch’s husband was informed about a dispute over phone and requested to come to conduct the panchayat. As soon as the Upsarpanch’s husband reached there, the criminal shot him on the back and fled.

Upsarpanch’s husband who came for Panchayati was shot

It is being told that the wife of Chandeshwari Yadav, a resident of Ward 8 of Sahebpur Kamal West Tola, is the deputy sarpanch of the same ward. A call came at around 9 o’clock in the night and called for the Panchayati, asking to resolve the dispute between the two parties. Chandeshwari Yadav reached Mahesh Tanti’s house to settle the dispute.

criminal shot in the back

According to the information, when the Deputy Sarpanch’s husband reached Mahesh Tanti’s house for the Panchayati, there was also a young man from the village who was waiting to attack the Deputy Sarpanch’s husband. Upsarpanch’s husband was unaware of this fact. As soon as he turned back, the said young man shot him on the back. The attacker fled after the attack.

sent to hospital for treatment

Hearing the sound of firing, the local people gathered on the spot and took the injured Chandeshwari Yadav to the nearest hospital for treatment. Seeing the serious condition after first aid, the deputy sarpanch’s husband was referred to the hospital in Begusarai.

Police activated

At the same time, after getting information about the incident, the police also reached. The police has started investigating the whole matter. Police is engaged in catching the attacker. At the same time, it is being told that the young man who shot has come out of jail a few days ago in a liquor case. It is discussed that he used to consider the husband of the Deputy Sarpanch responsible for going to jail in the liquor case.