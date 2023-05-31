Bihar: District Vice President of RJD robbed at gunpoint in Bhagalpur, terror of fearless miscreants in Sultanganj

Bihar Crime News: In Sultanganj of Bhagalpur, these days the incidents of looting on the road have increased late at night. Miscreants fearlessly lay ambush on the streets and target passers-by returning from a function. A few days back, during a robbery in a Scorpio, the driver was shot dead, whereas now the RJD district vice-president has been robbed. The RJD leader was looted by showing fear of weapons and the miscreants fled.

Stopped RJD leader’s bike, pointed pistol

In Sultanganj, four criminals tried to rob the RJD’s district vice-president Vivekanand Yadav on the railway overbridge by showing fear of weapons while returning home from a wedding ceremony late on Monday night. In the robbery, the criminals took five thousand cash and a mobile. After executing the incident, the four criminals escaped by getting down from the ladder of the railway overbridge. The RJD leader has registered an FIR of the incident in the police station. The police is engaged in the investigation of the case.

The incident occurred while returning from the wedding ceremony.

The victim RJD leader told that he had gone to Tilakpur village late in the evening for a wedding ceremony. At 10:30 pm, he was going from Tilakpur to his village Shivnandanpur Mushari by bike. He was going at a high speed on the bike from Krishnagarh Chowk to the railway overbridge. He told that a vehicle was going in front of the bike. In the same sequence, two young men suddenly came in front of the bike while reaching near the stairs of the railway overbridge. As soon as the bike was stopped, the four youths surrounded him. First snatched the mobile by showing the weapon and then took five thousand rupees kept in the pocket.

Threatened to shoot if opposed to looting.

The victim told that when he protested against the looting, the criminals started threatening to shoot him. When the criminals started running away after looting, the RJD leader’s bike was dropped on the road. The RJD leader reached the police station and informed about the incident. The police is trying to identify and arrest the criminals involved in the incident. In-charge Police Station Ashok Kumar Singh said that on the basis of the application, the police is investigating the matter by registering an FIR.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan