Bihar: DLED entrance exam from five, exam will run till June 15 at 53 centers, know these special things related to exam

Patna: Bihar School Examination Board will start the entrance examination for Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.D.) course from June 5. The exam will be conducted online in two shifts till June 15. 2,44,787 students have applied for admission to 30,700 seats in 307 DLED colleges. For this, 53 centers have been set up in six cities. Maximum 42 examination centers have been set up in Patna. In these, 1,21,320 candidates will appear in both the shifts from June 5 to 15. There, three examination centers have been set up in Gaya, two in Bhagalpur, four in Chhapra, one each in Bhojpur and Siwan. The admit card for the exam has been issued. Examinees have to enter their center half an hour before.

Coming wearing shoes and socks will be prohibited

The exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift exam will be held from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Admission for this will start from 8:30. The main gate of the center will be closed at 9:30 am. Whereas, the second shift exam will be held from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. Admission for this will start from 1:30 pm. Candidates will have to enter by 2:30 pm. After this admission will not be given. User ID and Password to the candidate which will be allotted to all the candidates 10 minutes before the commencement of the examination at the examination center. Coming to the DLED exam center wearing shoes and socks for the first time will be prohibited. One has to enter the examination center wearing slippers only. Biometric attendance of all the candidates will be recorded in the examination hall. Under biometric attendance, all the candidates will have to enter the thumb impression of the left hand. Web photo of all the candidates will also be taken.

Photo will have to be pasted on the admit card

A passport size color photograph of the photograph uploaded along with the application should be pasted on the original Admit Card at the designated place. It has to be submitted to the speculum in the examination hall. The photocopy of the original admit card will be kept by the candidate safely. Without pasting the photograph on the admit card and without valid photo identity card, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination. Must bring stationery, pencil and ball point pen with you at the examination center. It will be prohibited to bring any rough paper and other material. The committee has said that if there is any kind of difficulty, then the concerned candidates can get the solution of the problem on the phone number 6352601288, 6352602387.

