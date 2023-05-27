Bihar: DM-SP camp will be set up to settle land dispute cases, also know about the complaints registered on the portal ..

The Home Department of the Government of Bihar has prepared an action plan to settle the cases related to land disputes registered on the Bhu-Samadhan portal in a phased manner in the next four months. Under this, measurement of disputed lands in June, removal of encroachment campaign by July and special camps of DM-SP by August will settle such cases. Along with this, a special campaign will also be launched for the disposal of pending cases in revenue and other courts till the month of September. After the decision taken in the meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Aamir Subhani, the Home Department has prepared an action plan and entrusted the responsibility to the concerned department and officials.

Out of 21577 cases registered on the portal, 11746 cases are pending.

According to the Home Department, till May 23, 21577 cases are registered on the Bhu-Samadhan portal, out of which 9831 cases have been settled. In the remaining cases, 4181 cases are under preliminary execution, 5282 cases are under process and 481 cases are scheduled for measurement. Of the pending cases, 815 are sensitive, while 73 fall in the very sensitive category. Measurement is required in 27 of these cases. In the first phase, the measurement will be completed in 30 days.

Encroachment will be removed from government land by July

Along with this, 556 cases of encroachment on government land in various districts of the state are registered on the portal. The concerned DM-SP will ensure removal of encroachments by the month of July. Apart from this, in 73 sensitive cases registered on the portal, the DM-SP of the concerned districts will be responsible for the resolution of these cases by setting up a camp at the disputed site by August 2023. According to the department, 445 court related cases are registered on the portal. Of these, 113 are in Revenue Court and 28 in Public Grievance Redressal Court. By September-2023, the Department of Revenue and Land Reforms will direct its subordinate courts and concerned officials to settle these 113 cases pending in the Revenue Court.

Banka police chased Bihar government’s boarded vehicle, police station alerted in Bhagalpur and caught, know the matter

Commissioner will monitor at the divisional level

Additional Collector (Revenue) has been nominated as district level nodal officer to assist DM for regular review of cases registered on Bhu Samadhan portal at district level. Divisional level Divisional Commissioner will monitor it. According to the department, 58.74 percent of the cases of crime and murder in Bihar have been related to land disputes. That’s why the Home Department, in collaboration with NIC, has prepared the Bhu-Samadhan portal for settlement of land dispute cases.