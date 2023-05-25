Bihar: DM started getting resignations amid panchayat by-elections, know why deputy head and ward members opened the front

Panchayat by-elections are going on in various districts of Bihar. Meanwhile, news is coming that in Dumraith Panchayat of Bhabua block of Kaimur district, deputy head and ward members have resigned to DM. It is being told that this group of village representatives formed a group and handed over their resignation to DM Sawan Kumar. These people have made very serious allegations against Bhabhua Block Development Officer and the head of Dumraith Panchayat. He alleges that without any meeting, the head is opening the government schemes and getting the work done at different places in the Panchayat. This includes both the BDO and the head.

No cognizance was taken even after complaint

People’s representatives alleged that in the last one year there was not a single meeting regarding the schemes. Only BDO and Mukhiya are working on their own will. Complaints were made several times to the senior officials of the district regarding this. But our complaint was not heard. In such a situation, we decided that when we do not have the right to work, then what is the benefit of continuing in the post. After careful consideration, we have resigned in front of DM Sawan Kumar. The mass resignation has created a stir in the area. At the same time, the politics at the village level has become hot.

resignation rejected

The resignation of the deputy head and ward members of Dumraith Panchayat has been rejected by the DM. In such a situation, now the public representative has made up his mind to submit his resignation to the secretary of the Panchayati Raj Department. Ward members have alleged that whenever they ask something from the head, he is not ready to tell. They say that the chiefs are doing corruption in government schemes. Only then, do not hold a single meeting regarding the plans. The officials refused to say anything in the matter.

