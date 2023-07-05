Bihar: Do whatever you want to do now, what will happen when the government leaves, Lalu Yadav furious over the charge sheet against Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar News: The 27th foundation day of RJD party was celebrated in Bihar’s capital Patna. On this occasion, the national president of the party Lalu Prasad Yadav hoisted the flag. Along with this, the National President addressed the party workers. On this occasion, Lalu Yadav lashed out at the central government for filing a charge sheet against the deputy chief minister of the state. He said do whatever you want to do now. But when the government leaves, what will happen after that. During this, RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, senior leader Shivanand Tiwari and other prominent leaders were present.

Lalu Yadav first hoisted the flag on the occasion of Foundation Day. After that he addressed the party workers. He said that our brotherhood is being trampled upon. Hatred is being spread among the people who live in the spirit of love. Today efforts are being made to destroy the constitution which was made by Babasaheb. Today people are uniting, so they are being intimidated. Lalu Yadav also said that today the constitution of the country is in danger.

Along with this, Lalu Yadav said about the charge sheet filed against Tejashwi Yadav that today he should do whatever he wants to do. What will happen when their government goes tomorrow? Whatever comes in your mind now, do that. If you want to sue, do that too. But, what will happen on the day you go. We are not afraid anymore. No matter what anyone does this time, it is not going to make any difference. Lalu Yadav has further said that we had called a meeting in Patna regarding unity. We the people are united.

