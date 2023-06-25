Bihar: Dozens of miscreants roaming around in the market of Jamui kept firing, people were scared of the crackle of bullets

In Bihar, miscreants have once again opened fire without any fear. This time this incident took place in Jamui district where about a dozen miscreants opened fire in the market. They kept firing on the road without any fear. These miscreants who fired were so fearless that they kept on firing for a long distance in the market. During this, all the shopkeepers and the people present in the market kept hiding in the corner after finding some place. The police is investigating the case.

The whole market was shaken by the thunder of bullets

In the Aliganj market located in Chandradeep police station area, on Saturday, the entire market was shaken by a sudden burst of bullets. As soon as the sound of the bullet was heard, there was an atmosphere of chaos in the market. Along with the people who came to the market, other people including the shopkeeper started running here and there. People could not understand what was happening. All the shopkeepers closed their shops and they hid everywhere. Within no time, silence spread in the market.

started firing in the middle of the market

According to the information, like other days, the shops of Aliganj market were open on Saturday. There was traffic on the road. In this sequence, about eight to ten criminals suddenly reached the market and started firing indiscriminately. Fearlessly, the criminals roamed around the market for about half a kilometer and kept firing.

stampede in the market

Due to this incident, there was a stampede among other people including the shopkeeper. Eyewitnesses told that all the criminals were about twenty to twenty five years old. For more than half an hour, while roaming on the market road, they kept firing.

What could be the reason for the firing?

After executing the incident, all the miscreants left towards Sonkhar village comfortably. After getting the information of the incident, Chandradeep Police Station President Abdul Haleem reached Aliganj market with the police forces. He took information about the incident from the people. The police has started investigating the matter. People told that in the past also some criminals used to fire in the area to establish their dominance and spread terror. However, after the incident, action and arrests were also made by the police. Due to such incident, there is an atmosphere of fear among the people of the block area including Aliganj market.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan