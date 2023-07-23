Bihar: Dozens of poisonous cobra snakes came out from the police post, snake charmers started playing beans, SP was also stunned to see the scene

Snake News: Once again a large number of poisonous snakes have come out from a single place in Bihar. This time the snakes had made the police post their abode. The incident is of Jehanabad where suddenly poisonous snakes started coming out from OP one after the other. Even the policemen lost their senses after seeing the snakes. In a hurry, the SP reached the spot and the snake charmer was called.

A large number of poisonous snakes have been removed from Kadauna OP under Nagar police station of Jehanabad district. It is said that poisonous snakes started appearing in OP as soon as the rains came. Snakes were being seen in the OP for the last several days, after which snake charmers were called to catch the snakes. When the snake charmers started catching snakes, about 10-12 snakes came out one by one, which the snake charmers caught and took with them. According to the information received, a large number of poisonous snakes emerge every year in Kaduna OP during the rainy season, due to which snake charmers have to be called every year to catch snakes. Last year also a large number of snakes were caught from OP. This year, when again snakes have started coming out in Kaduna OP.

The information about snake coming out was given to SP Deepak Ranjan of the district. SP Deepak Ranjan, as soon as he got the information about the snake coming out in the OP, called the snake charmers from the security point of view and directed them to get them caught, after which the OP chairman, with the help of the local villagers, called expert snake charmers from Hilsa in Nalanda district. Two snake charmers reached the said OP and after that the work of cutting the bushes and forests in the OP, cleaning the OP premises was started. As soon as the cleaning work started, snakes started coming out one after the other.

When those snake charmers started the work of catching snakes in the presence of the SP, about a dozen snakes came out one by one, which were caught by the snake charmers and locked in their box and taken away with them. After this incident, there has been a stir in OP as well as in the surrounding areas. OP’s policemen were also scared to see poisonous snakes coming out in large numbers. Most of the snakes coming out of OP are being told as poisonous cobras.