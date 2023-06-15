Bihar: Drug peddler overpowered police in Khagaria, policemen retreated while firing amid stone pelting

Police is being continuously targeted in Khagaria. Once again the police was attacked. Stones were started at the police who went to arrest the drug peddler. At the same time, people ran away with the drug dealer from the possession of the police. It is being told that the police was surrounded in such a way that it was time to start firing. The policemen retreated while firing.

stone pelting on police

The incident took place on Wednesday late night when the police arrived to arrest the vicious Jagga, a resident of Kamalpur under Sadar police station area. Jagga is involved in the black business of drugs and the police had received information about his whereabouts. After getting the information, RPF and local police raided. It is said that Jagga was also caught by the police. But suddenly the local women started creating hurdles on the police team.

The mob took away Jagga

If sources are to be believed, the crowd took away Jagga. The incident is near Mathurapur Durga place. People pelting stones had started dominating the police to such an extent that the team had to retreat while firing on seeing the increasing anger of the people. The side of the police or RPF officer is awaited in the whole matter. It is said that Jagga was on the radar of the police in the matter of supplying everything from liquor to drugs.

Khagaria massacre: The daughter who was married was also killed, the father who committed suicide himself was absconding

such incident happened in the past

Let us inform that earlier also the police team which had gone for raid was attacked. Last week, when the police reached Rampur village of Gogri police station area late at night for the raid, the villagers got agitated and the police team was attacked. The policemen who went to arrest the absconding accused were injured. The policemen were surrounded and the villagers started throwing tantrums.