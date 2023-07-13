Bihar: Drunk headmaster caught creating ruckus in school, dancing wearing lungi, police arrested

Umesh Thakur, the headmaster of the middle school located in Paharpur village of Sakra block in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, reached the school on Wednesday in an inebriated condition. There was chaos when the headmaster arrived in the class wearing lungi-ganji. Started creating ruckus in the class itself. They were also dancing in between. On the information of the children, the villagers caught the headmaster dancing and informed the police. The police arrested the headmaster. Sahan Begum, president of Ward Member cum School Education Committee, has filed an application for an FIR against the headmaster at Sakra police station. The police is investigating the case. Police say that the use of breath analyzer has confirmed the consumption of alcohol. The ward member told the police that people surrounded him inside the boundary wall and handed him over to the police.

Villagers surrounded the headmaster in the school

The ward member told the police that Umesh Thakur, the headmaster posted at the Government Upgraded Middle School Paharpur (Urdu) located in Dihuli Panchayat, reached the school in a lungi-ganji in a state of intoxication at 10 am on Wednesday. After this, he started dancing and singing in the school itself. There was a stir in the school after seeing this act of the headmaster. The students informed about the matter to their relatives and villagers. Even after the villagers reached, the action of the headmaster continued. People surrounded him inside the boundary wall of the school and called the police and handed him over.

indecency with female teachers

Local people said that the headmaster of the school, Umesh Thakur, often comes to school in an inebriated condition. After this, they indulge in frolic with the teachers. Many times the people of the school also tried to convince him but he did not desist from his habits. People told that he was so drunk that he misbehaved with the teacher. Due to this, women teachers protested fiercely. However, due to being intoxicated with alcohol, the headmaster would not even crawl on the ear.

