Bihar: Drunken neighbor first tied the woman’s hands and feet, then did the wrong thing

In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, in a village under Maniyari police station area, a woman sleeping with her children was made a victim of lust by a drunken neighbor by tying her hands and feet. When the woman tried to make noise, the accused stuffed a cloth in her mouth. After that, leaving her unconscious, the accused fled away. On regaining consciousness after hours, the victim informed her brother over the phone about the incident. The villagers who arrived with the victim’s brother opened the hands and feet of the woman. After the incident, the angry villagers caught the accused and handed them over to the police.

It was told that the victim woman is the mother of four children. After entering the house, the accused tied the hands and legs of the woman and first drank alcohol, then raped her in a state of intoxication. Seeing the critical condition of the woman, the police admitted her to the medical college for treatment. After that the statement was recorded in the court. Here, the victim has lodged an FIR of the incident in the police station. It has been told in the FIR that the accused had bad eyesight for years, but she somehow managed to survive. Last night the accused entered from under the door of the newly constructed hut and tied my hands and feet and committed the crime by stuffing a cloth in my mouth.

The victim told that her husband works outside for the maintenance of the family. The victim has demanded justice from the police-administration while taking strict action against the accused. In the case, Maniyari SHO cum Trainee DSP Rita Sinha told that the statement of the victim has been recorded after the medical examination. An FIR has been registered against the accused. He has been arrested and sent to jail. Some criminal cases have already been registered against the accused. The entire matter is being investigated.

