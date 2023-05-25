Bihar: Due to high speed storm and water, the walls of the houses are collapsing, two women including Asha workers died by being buried under the debris.

Bihar weather news: The weather in Bihar has taken a turn again. Along with thunderstorm and rain and cold, hailstorm has also started. If the mood of the weather deteriorates, an alert has been issued (Imd Alert). At the same time, due to the bad weather since Tuesday, many people lost their lives. Somewhere the storm pushed people into the throes of death and somewhere they died due to cold. Meanwhile, in Purnia and Gopalganj, due to the storm and rain, the walls of the houses collapsed and two women died after being buried under the debris.

Death due to wall collapse of under construction house in Purnia

Geeta Devi, wife of Rajkumar Bhagat, a resident of Harda Panchayat Ward 2, died after the wall of the house under construction collapsed on the road going from Harda Bazar to Thadha in Maranga police station area of ​​Purnia. The deceased was presently working as Asha Facilitator of Ward 2. During the day, she went to the terrace to see the work of the house. Suddenly a strong storm knocked. While coming down after a storm, she was badly injured due to the fall of the under-construction wall from the top of the first floor. The family members hurriedly took him to GMCH in an injured condition. There the doctors declared him dead.

Woman dies due to collapse of house wall in Gopalganj

In Gopalganj too, due to bad weather, a wall collapsed and a woman died. A woman was injured when a wall collapsed during rains in Baraipatti village of Jadopur police station area. The woman injured by the debris of the wall was admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment. Relatives told that Meera Devi was working during the rain. Meanwhile, the raw wall of the house fell and the woman got injured after being crushed. After the accident, the relatives admitted her to Sadar Hospital, where after treatment, the condition of the woman is said to be out of danger.

