Bihar: During an encounter in Muzaffarpur, a robber injured by a police bullet died, two miscreants are undergoing treatment

Bihar: There was fierce firing between police and criminals in Muzaffarpur on Wednesday. Three miscreants were shot in this encounter which took place in Sagahri of Paigambarpur Panchayat of Siwaipatti police station area. One of them has died during treatment. The police was raiding in search of the three miscreants. All three were absconding after looting the office of the micro finance company in Kanti.

Police was on the lookout after the robbery incident

On June 5, there was a robbery incident in the office of a private micro finance company in Kanti. After which the police raided continuously and arrested three robbers. Whereas three miscreants were able to escape. Meanwhile, in the afternoon on Wednesday, the police had received information that the three criminals who are absconding are hiding in Siwaipatti and all three are trying to flee to Nepal. After which the police became active immediately.

Police had shot in the encounter

Police started action on the basis of information. Sagahri was blockaded from all sides. Meanwhile, when the police saw the Bolero of the criminals, they signaled to stop the Bolero. In this sequence, on seeing the police, the robbers got down from the car and started trying to run away. During this, the miscreants also fired 10 rounds at the police. The bullet hit the patrol vehicle of the police. To protect themselves, the police had also opened fire. During this, all the three bank robbers were hit by bullets and the police caught all three.

death of a wounded robber

Santosh Kumar alias Baiganma of Aurai has died during treatment. The police had admitted all the three injured including Santosh to the hospital. One robber died during the treatment itself. While the treatment of the remaining two injured is going on. Rashid alias David of Hathori and Kaushal Das of Aurai are under treatment.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan