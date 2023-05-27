Bihar: Earlier, when the mother won, she was put to death, in the by-election, the 21-year-old daughter became the head of Kumaitha.

In the month of March in Kumaitha of Bhagalpur, the woman chief was murdered by her driver. After this, the by-election was held here amidst tight security. Now Payal Sharma, 21 years and 6 months old daughter of former chief Anita Devi, has been declared victorious in the election for the post of chief. Payal Sharma captured the post of chief by defeating her nearest rival JDU leader candidate Saroj Chaudhary by 193 votes. Let us tell you that out of total 8160 voters, a total of 3934 people exercised their franchise in the Mukhiya by-election held in Kumaitha Panchayat of Sultanganj block. In this, Payal Sharma got 2033 votes and her rival Saroj Chaudhary got 1840 votes and Payal Sharma captured the post of chief by 193 votes.

Payal became the youngest head of Bihar

Payal Sharma, who joined Bihar’s young Mukhiya, looked very excited on her victory and talking about the all-round development of her panchayat, said that the dream that her mother had seen regarding the development of her panchayat, she would take it forward and Will make the panchayat the most developed panchayat of Bihar. Excited by Payal Sharma’s victory, her supporters welcomed her warmly. Payal Sharma’s mother, former chief Anita Devi, was murdered by her own driver on March 31, 2022. The accused wanted to take over the work of the panchayat, which was opposed by the chief. After this he killed her and hanged her from the fan. Two accused were arrested in the case.

Will fulfill mother’s dreams: Payal

After her victory, Payal said that she would do everything possible for the development of the panchayat. Along with this, it will be his goal to fulfill the dreams of the mother. She will definitely fulfill the promises made by her mother to the people. The people of the panchayat also have a lot of hope from the young chief.