Bihar Education Department: Monitoring of teachers started with the app, the honorarium of education worker will be cut if the attendance of children is less.

In Bihar, the education department has started taking strict stand to increase the attendance of children and teachers in schools and to improve the level of education. From Tuesday, the department has started monitoring the attendance of teachers in schools through the app. Along with this, the department has issued an order that the honorarium of the education worker of the nutritious area will be cut whose children’s attendance in schools is less than 90 percent.

Video will be uploaded on the portal

Let us tell you that the attendance of teachers has started to be registered on the E-Shiksha Kosh portal through the mobile app from Tuesday. Principals had been directed for this. The special thing will be that keeping in view all the difficulties of the schools and teachers, a video will also be prepared. Which can be uploaded on the portal.

E Shikshakosh app developed for monitoring

The Teyar e Shikshakosh app has been developed for monitoring academic and other school activities in government schools of the state. Out of the four modules of e-Shikshakosh, in the first phase, two modules have to update the data of school and teacher. These figures will be based on the UDIS portal. Principals have to update the data on this portal. The headmaster will register the teachers on the portal. They will make the IDs of all the teachers. Password will also be given.

If the attendance of the children is less than 90 percent, then the honorarium of the education worker will be cut.

The Education Department has issued orders that in the nutritious area or tola where the attendance of children belonging to Mahadalit, Dalit, minority etc. is less than 90 percent, then the honorarium of the education worker of that nutritious area will be reduced by 25 percent. Therefore, measures should be taken to increase the attendance of the children. Director of Public Education Sanjay Kumar has issued orders to all district education officers for necessary action in this context.

Special responsibility to education servants

Sanjay Kumar has ordered that this instruction should be followed compulsorily. It should be known that Shiksha Sevaks have been given special responsibility to teach the children of the deprived sections. Instead, they are given an honorarium.

