Bihar: Education Department wrote a letter to DEO, seeking account of suspended teachers and money available in school accounts

Patna. The education department has issued two separate orders on Wednesday seeking specific information from the district education officers. Through official letters issued, the Education Department has sought information about the accounts of government schools. Through this exercise, the department will keep an eye on the account of the school. His is to establish financial discipline. Similarly, in another letter, the department has asked the District Education Officers for district-wise information about suspended teachers. In this way, KK Pathak, Additional Chief Secretary of Education Department, has taken these strict steps on Wednesday to improve the management of schools.

Information about suspended teachers sought in 24 hours

The Officer on Special Duty of the Education Department has sought the details of the suspended teachers in their districts from the District Education Officers. This information will be sent to the mail id by 3 pm on 22nd June. [email protected] To be sent via Education Department’s Special Duty Officer Vineeta has to send this information to the District Education Officers on the basis of a special form. In the issued form, the name of the teacher / name of the school, the teacher employed / regular, the details of the allegation in brief and the date of the suspension order have to be sent.

Asked for account of money available in school accounts in 48 hours

Similarly, the Special Duty Officer has sought information from the District Education Officers about the amount available in the maintained accounts of schools from primary to higher secondary. In the issued order, School-wise Development Fund, School Student Fund, Samagra Shiksha Vidyalaya Grant Fund, PM Fund, General Fund and General Account and any other account that has been maintained. this information also [email protected] But it has to be given till 23rd June. The form is different for secondary and senior secondary school. On the other hand, another form has been issued for primary and middle schools.

Instructions to allocate work as per requirement

Here, on Wednesday itself, the director of the Directorate of Administration of the Education Department, Subodh Kumar Chaudhary, has written a letter to all the district officials of the state, saying that after reviewing the work charge allotted to the program officials posted in the districts, the district officials should allocate work as per the requirement. be authorised.