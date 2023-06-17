Bihar: Education Minister again gave a statement on Ramcharitmanas, said- many objectionable things in it, Government of India rewrote

The controversy over Ramcharit Manas in Bihar is not taking the name of stopping. Recently, RJD MLA Ritlal Yadav had given a controversial statement that Ramcharit Manas was written sitting in the mosque. The uproar over this had not stopped yet that Education Minister Professor Chandrashekhar has once again given a big statement. He said that many objectionable things have been written in Ramcharitmanas. The responsibility of its rewriting rests with the Government of India.

Mohan Bhagwat also said objectionable things in Ramcharit Manas: Minister

Education Minister Professor Chandrashekhar said that Mohan Bhagwat, head of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has also said that there are many objectionable things in Ramcharitmanas. In such a situation, it is the responsibility of the protectors of religion to rewrite it. Mohan Bhagwat is also supporting my words. However, there are many good things in Manas and many good quadruples are also good. We both see objectionable things in him. These people are the people who run the Government of India. In such a situation, it is their responsibility to rewrite the book.

Bihar: The problem of electricity bill will go away, you will be able to connect smart meter with mobile, you will get this benefit

‘Sleep in Mang Ke Khaibo Masjid’

Bihar’s Education Minister Chandrashekhar said that Tulsi Das himself has written during his visit that Sobo in Khaibo Masjid. However, it is written in Ramcharit Manas Masjid that no I have not seen nor my research is till there. Ask this thing to those who are spreading hatred. The Education Minister has only advocated that some objectionable things should be removed from Ramcharit Manas. Ram Manohar Lohia, Baba Nagarjuna, Pandit Ramchandra Shukla have said this in their times. It contains derogatory remarks against mother power. There are derogatory things against the large population whom Manuwad has called Shudra. I believe only those comments should be removed. I am saying this thing continuously.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3_XX0BAqn4U)