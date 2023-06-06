Bihar: Effect of severe heat, water level going towards Patal, water reaches 43 feet below

The scorching sun and scorching heat have kept the life of the people busy. On the other hand, due to the rapidly falling ground water level, the danger of water crisis is looming large in the city. Serious water problem has arisen in many localities of the north-eastern area of ​​Muzaffarpur urban area. The main reason for this is being told that there is no rain before the monsoon. According to the data received from the Muzaffarpur Municipal Corporation till June 3, the ground water level of Chandwara, Jail Chowk, Pakshisarai, Shukla Road and Kanhauli areas adjacent to the Budhi Gandak river in the urban area has gone down by 43 feet. Every day there is a decline in the ground water level. Due to this, water supply pumps have started gasping for water from the boring of Municipal Corporation in these areas. Somehow water is supplied from the boring early in the morning. But, supplying water from Chandwara, Jail Chowk, Pakshisarai and Shukla Road pumps in the afternoon and evening shifts has become a problem for the corporation.

The water level has gone below normal by 15-20 feet

In urban areas, the ground water level is considered normal up to 25-30 feet. But, now 15-20 feet extra ground water level has gone. The water level has gone up to 39-40 feet in Akhadaghat dam and its adjacent areas. The water level has reached 36-38 feet in the heart of the city. Apart from this, the corporation has recorded 36 feet water level of Brahmapura Middle School Pump House. The water level of circuit house Madipur and PWD pump has been recorded at 33-35 feet.

Mithanpura pump built after 24 hours, no relief to the people

After fixing the fault in the Mithanpura pump, the Municipal Corporation has made it operational after 24 hours, but people are not getting any relief. Water is not coming out of the boring. Because of this the water supply in the locality has stopped. There are two pumps in Mithanpura area. PNT Durga Sthan pump is closed due to long back failure. At present, the load of the entire area is on Mithanpura pump only. Due to the response of this pump, there has been a serious water problem in three-four wards of the eastern area of ​​the city.

