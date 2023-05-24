Bihar: Efforts to crack down on land mutation forgery, mobile number and Aadhaar will be linked to the freezing of Ryati land

Sasaram. Now there will be no forgery regarding Jamabandi. For this, the deposit of Ryati land will be linked with the mobile number and Aadhaar number. It has been started in Nokha zone from Wednesday. According to the department, the ryots can link the Jamabandi of the land with Aadhaar and mobile number with their consent.

Will be able to see Jamabandi in 22 languages

For this, three facilities are being implemented simultaneously by the Revenue and Land Reforms Department. These include revenue employee mobile app, facility to see Jamabandi in 22 languages ​​including Hindi, Urdu and Maithili and mobile and Aadhaar number seeding campaign of all Jamabandi on voluntary basis. In this way all Jamabandi will be linked with mobile and Aadhaar number on voluntary basis. Data related to Aadhaar, mobile number will be entered voluntarily by the Jamabandi tenant. Due to this, there will be no rigging or forgery regarding Jamabandi. With complete transparency, the expectation of freeze of Ryati land has increased.

Work will speed up with transparency

According to the department, one of the three facilities is the Revenue Employees Mobile App, through which the work of revenue employees will be monitored online. This initiative is being taken to make the activities of the department transparent. This will also speed up the work. Through this mobile app, all kinds of work related to Jamabandi can be done online.

Aadhaar number of family member will be linked on death of ryot

According to the department, on the death of the tenant, the mobile number of the family member will be registered. In case of joint jamabandi, information of ryots will be registered on voluntary basis. Transparency will be brought in the filed-rejected applications by using the information under the campaign.

Suman Kumar, CO of Nokha circle of Rohtas district, told that as per the instructions of the government, the collection of Ryati land will now be linked to mobile and Aadhaar numbers. Work related to this has been started. Now ryots can link Jamabandi with Aadhaar and mobile number with their consent.

