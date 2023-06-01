Bihar: Eight new centers will open in Aryabhatta Knowledge University, committee will be formed to prepare syllabus

Patna. The Court (Senate) meeting of session 2022 took place on Wednesday at Aryabhatta Knowledge University (AKU). In the meeting, discussions were held on the curriculum and ordinance for astronomy, climate change, river studies, non-conventional energy, art and culture, philosophy, stem cell technology, archeology and curatorial studies in the university. A committee will be formed to start the preparation for all these courses.

Approval on syllabus and ordinance of courses

Along with this, approval has also been given on the syllabus and ordinance of the proposed courses like Diploma, Certificate, Post Graduate Diploma, Post Graduate and PhD courses in the institute. With this, approval has been received on the proposal to change the courses of the centers operated in AKU. In the court meeting, it was decided to reinstate the guest faculty as soon as possible. Along with this, it was said to start the admission process in the new session within a week. Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar presided over the court meeting. During this Vice-Chancellor Prof. SP Singh was also present.

There was no discussion on extension of affiliation in the meeting

In the court meeting in AKU, the proposal of extension of affiliation of more than 80 colleges every year was rejected. Due to lack of expansion of affiliation, the student credit card loan of the last year of thousands of students studying in these colleges has not yet been issued. Students are forced to leave their studies.

Fear haunting the students

Students are fearing that due to the end of the financial year, they may face difficulty in getting the first year’s fees on their last year’s application. Last year and earlier also in Patliputra University and other universities, the Department of Education has been giving its approval to the proposal for affiliation of the institutes in anticipation of approval from the Senate before the meeting of the Senate, and the students are getting student credit cards before the meeting of the Senate. Loan was available. But this time the problem has arisen due to non-availability of loan.

next meeting on 28

Students studying BBA, BCA, BPharma, MCA, Biotechnology along with many vocational courses are forced to leave their studies. Now when the court meeting of the year 2022 was held in the university on 31st May. But the colleges were not given approval for both the year 2022 and the year 2023 in the meeting. There will be a separate meeting on this proposal on June 28. Due to not getting the approval, the private educational institution is very angry.

