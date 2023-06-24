Bihar: Electric wire fell in the courtyard in Sitamarhi causing death, mother along with innocent daughter died due to electrocution

Bihar: A girl and her newborn daughter died due to electrocution in Sitamarhi. This painful accident shook everyone. The incident is of Badharwa Panchayat of Suppi police station area. It is being told that an electric wire had fallen in the courtyard and everyone was unaware that high voltage current was running in this wire. Touching this wire, the innocent girl started sobbing and to save the girl, her mother also touched the wire. Both of them died.

Mother-daughter died after coming in the grip of electric wire

This incident is of Pakdi Kothi ward number-six of Badharwa Panchayat of Suppi police station area. Where the mother and the newborn daughter died on Friday after coming under the grip of the live electric wire. After this incident, an atmosphere of chaos was created in Tola.

Mother also lost her life in saving the newborn girl

Pappu Paswan’s 25-year-old wife Ragini Devi and newborn daughter Lakshmi Kumari have been identified among the dead. On getting the information, the police force from the police station reached the spot and investigated the matter. After preparing the Panchnama, the police sent the dead body to Sadar Hospital for postmortem.

A falling wire in the courtyard caused death

According to information, Pappu Paswan’s newborn daughter Lakshmi Kumari was playing in the courtyard. An electric wire had fallen in the courtyard. The girl touched this wire while playing. High voltage current was running in it. In whose grip the girl child started sobbing badly. When the girl’s mother saw this incident, she ran. She tried to pull the girl and she herself got electrocuted. The girl also started flirting there. Both of them lost their lives in no time.

Mourning silence spread in the village

Due to the incident, mourning silence has spread in the village along with the family. Police said that the electric wire had fallen in the courtyard after breaking. Due to which the accident happened. In this regard, a UD case has been registered in the police station.