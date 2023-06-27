Bihar: Electric wire fell on women planting paddy in Purnia, four died due to electrocution

Four women who were planting paddy died when an electric wire fell on them. While the condition of two remains worrying. The incident took place on Tuesday around 4 pm near Banarasi Chowk in Godiyar village of Rupauli block of Purnia. All the deceased and injured are residents of Godiyar village in Rupauli block of the district.

All women are from the same village

The deceased have been identified as Rani Devi husband Dasai Mahato, Ramita Devi husband Surendra Mahato, Renu Devi husband Pramod Mahato and Meena Devi husband Shatrughan Mahato. While the injured women have been identified as Sulekha Devi husband Anil Mahato and Mulekha Devi. His treatment is going on at Rupauli Referral Hospital. SDO Rajeev Ranjan and SDPO Ramesh Kumar of Dhamdaha subdivision reached the spot and inquired about the matter.

Accident due to fall of high tension wire

Tikapatti police station chief Ajay Kumar Ajnabi told that all the four bodies have been taken into custody and sent to Purnia for postmortem. Regarding the incident, the villagers told that all the women were planting paddy in Ramanand Mahato’s field near Banarasi Chowk. In this sequence, the 11 thousand volt wire passing over the field melted and fell down. Everyone got electrocuted due to the fall of the high tension wire.

After the incident, there was chaos in the village. In a hurry, the villagers and their relatives came to Rupauli Referral Hospital with all the women, where doctors declared four women dead. The news of the death of four women created hue and cry among the family members. The atmosphere in the entire area is gloomy.