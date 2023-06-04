Bihar electricity rate: Electricity companies retreated from implementing exemption in non-peak hours, told software the main reason

Sumit Kumar, Patna. Electricity supply companies (discoms) have expressed their inability to implement electricity rates fixed for industries in peak hours and non-peak hours (TOD). The major reason behind this has been attributed to the non-updation of the software used to calculate the TOD. The discoms have also demanded a change in the tariff order given in March 2023 from the Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission, citing its impact on revenue.

Tariff order given at 105 percent rate in peak hour

In fact, to encourage the use of electricity in non-peak hours, discoms have made a provision for Time of Day (TOD). Under this, the whole day’s power supply is divided into three parts, normal period, peak load period and off-peak load period. In this, electricity rate is charged more than the prescribed during peak load period, while less than prescribed during off-peak load period.

Discoms, in their petition submitted to the commission last year, had proposed 110 per cent power tariff for peak load, while 90 per cent for off-peak load period. But, in its decision given in March 2023, the commission had ordered to implement it by approving 105 percent power rate for peak load and 85 percent for off-peak load period. Along with this, the time period of normal and off peak load period was also changed.

Discoms said – software cannot be updated

Expressing their inability to implement the commission’s order, the discoms have said that a total of 3781 meters have been installed for TOD calculation. Of these, 2298 are engaged in South Bihar and 1483 in North Bihar. But, more than 40 per cent of these TOD meters have been supplied before 2015, which are not covered under guarantee or warranty. Their software will not be updated. Regarding updating the software of the remaining TOD meters, the concerned agency will have to test each meter separately. Along with this, there will be a financial impact on the discoms due to the off peak charge not being in line with the peak charge.

Candle march in support of women wrestlers in Patna, demand for arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

TOD Tariff fixed by the commission for 2023-24

TOD – Power Rate

Normal Period (9 in the morning to 5 in the evening) – Normal

Peak load period (5 pm to 11 pm) – 105% of normal

Off peak load period (11 pm to 9 am) – 85% of normal

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Dt66i2IBuA)