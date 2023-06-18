Bihar: Engineer father did not give money to buy clothes in Bhagalpur, only son committed suicide

In Bhagalpur, a 19-year-old inter pass youth committed suicide after his father refused to give him money to buy clothes online. The case pertains to the Parmanand apartment of Chhoti Khanjarpur Mohalla of Burari police station. Chhabi Nath Ram, the father of the deceased Ankit, is a contractual junior engineer (JE) in the flood control department. Ankit swings by hanging a noose from the fan. He died while being taken to the hospital.

Courier came but father did not give money

Ankit’s father told that the son’s clothes had come from the courier in the afternoon. For this Ankit demanded Rs.2500. Refused to give it as there was no money. After finishing work from the office, when he reached home in the evening, he inquired about Ankit. Ankit’s mother said that he is angry. Ankit did not even eat food in the afternoon. After which his father went to Ankit’s room to persuade his son and knocked on the door. But there was no response from inside. When no response was received, a call was made to his mobile. But he was not received. Then his friend also called, his phone was also not received.

Son was found hanging when he broke the door

Ankit’s father tells that when there was no continuous response, fearing untoward incident, he broke open the door with the help of the guard and found Ankit hanging from the fan. Ankit had committed suicide by hanging himself with a noose. Opening the noose in a hurry, gave pressure on the chest and felt that breathing is going on. After which he was immediately brought to JLNMCH Hospital in Mayaganj. Where doctors declared dead.

Ankit’s reason for being in depression

Chhabi Nath Ram told that Ankit was his only son. Inter passer Ankit had ordered clothes a week ago also. was returned at that time also. He was in depression since then. Ankit used to say that you consider only daughters, give money only to them. Actually, Chhabi Nath has three daughters. One daughter is studying architecture in Jammu. The second daughter has taken admission in first semester for Psychologist in Chandigarh. Younger daughter is studying in Bhagalpur only. Chhabi Nath is basically a resident of Sultanganj, near the block office. Information was received from the Police OP located at Mayaganj JLNMCH Hospital that the post-mortem of the deceased will be held on Sunday.

